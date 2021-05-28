RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Trading 0.4% Higher

RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €26.90 ($31.65) and last traded at €26.90 ($31.65). 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.80 ($31.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €27.71 and its 200-day moving average is €27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 67.08.

RIB Software Company Profile (ETR:RIB)

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for infrastructure, civil engineering, and road and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; iTWO 4.0 cloud-based platform for project developers, construction and industrial companies, contractors, and investors; MTWO construction cloud software; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that enables structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

