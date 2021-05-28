MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Trading 2.1% Higher

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.60. 22,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 15,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.24.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

