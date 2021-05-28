MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76). Approximately 29,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 211,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($11.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 877.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 730.41. The firm has a market cap of £854.24 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

About MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

