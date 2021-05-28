Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 8,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 16,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

