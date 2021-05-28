LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.46

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSLPF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of LSL Property Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSL Property Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

