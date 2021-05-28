BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Trading Up 10.1%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was up 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 198,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 688,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.