Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.10

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $549,200.33 and approximately $71,932.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.72 or 0.01091568 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000108 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.