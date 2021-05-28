TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.140-4.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen cut TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.85. The company had a trading volume of 175,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

