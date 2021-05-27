Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Ann Mather Sells 1,158 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04.

Airbnb stock traded up $8.42 on Thursday, reaching $143.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,160,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.