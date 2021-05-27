Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells 15,202 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,754 shares in the company, valued at $45,616,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,160,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

