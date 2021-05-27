Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.732-0.738 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,566,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

