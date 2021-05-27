Gala (GALA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.90 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $80.90 million and $167,796.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00083902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00951943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.33 or 0.09561215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00093768 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

