Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -598.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

RPAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

