Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -598.50 and a beta of 1.76.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RPAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
