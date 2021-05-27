Head-To-Head Analysis: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -400.27% -146.66% -87.03% Star Equity 1.96% -20.04% -4.80%

5.5% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viveve Medical and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viveve Medical and Star Equity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $5.48 million 5.35 -$21.92 million N/A N/A Star Equity $78.16 million 0.18 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats Viveve Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

