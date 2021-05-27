Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.
YTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
YTRA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
