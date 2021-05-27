Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

YTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 19.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 175,980 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YTRA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.