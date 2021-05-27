Critical Analysis: Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) vs. Its Rivals

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DYN) is one of 831 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dyne Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dyne Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dyne Therapeutics Competitors 4588 17545 38646 766 2.58

Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.79%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.24%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Dyne Therapeutics Competitors -2,663.57% -117.77% -28.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A -$59.44 million -4.56 Dyne Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.43

Dyne Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

