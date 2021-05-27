ThoreCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $640.61 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7,389.95 or 0.19359888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $640.61 million and approximately $10,396.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00343662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00186660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037838 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00835864 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

