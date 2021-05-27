PAID Network (PAID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.76 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $43.50 million and $2.76 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00343662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00186660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037838 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00835864 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

