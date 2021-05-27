Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 427,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,494. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $269.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $362,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,912.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,359. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Immersion by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Immersion by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Immersion by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.