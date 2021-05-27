Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

AMRC stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $54.13. 384,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,946. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,761,260 over the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

