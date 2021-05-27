Function X (FX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $693,215.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Function X has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $140.84 million and $693,215.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.30 or 1.00150226 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037320 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009511 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00097281 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002541 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005078 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
