Function X (FX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $693,215.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Function X has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $140.84 million and $693,215.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.30 or 1.00150226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00097281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,627,596 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

