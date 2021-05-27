Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $918,137.48 and $1.99 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00342288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00186271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00036797 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.62 or 0.00830127 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,965,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,169 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FMTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.