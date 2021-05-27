Phore Price Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $1,712.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019571 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.80 or 0.00898538 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,133,588 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.