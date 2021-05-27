DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042014 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00036135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010917 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.