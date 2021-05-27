SafeInsure Tops 1-Day Volume of $53.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 9% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $271,026.76 and approximately $53.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00027641 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002487 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,850,130 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.