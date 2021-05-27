Chainswap (TOKEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $659,265.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainswap has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $659,265.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00970197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.30 or 0.09548158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00093347 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

TOKEN is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,731,208 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.