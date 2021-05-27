Scry.info Price Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $109,459.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00021895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00965765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.73 or 0.09522079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093380 BTC.

DDD is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

