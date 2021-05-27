Aeron (ARNX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $168,724.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $1.02 million and $168,724.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00021895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00965765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.73 or 0.09522079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093380 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

