Naka Bodhi Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $22,842.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00343484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00185664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00037067 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.00828169 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

