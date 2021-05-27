Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million.

Absolute Software stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 171,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,165. The stock has a market cap of $695.94 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABST. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

