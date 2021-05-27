Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.305-4.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.57.

Shares of ADSK traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,881. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

