PARSIQ Market Cap Achieves $115.31 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 5% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $115.31 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00117490 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.18 or 0.00707414 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,834,405 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

