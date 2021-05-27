DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.96 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $3,786.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00050687 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,498,645 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

