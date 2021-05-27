Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $402.73. 351,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.