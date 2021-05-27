Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-$22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.120 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 12,916,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,010,123. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

