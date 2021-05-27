Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-$22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.120 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.
Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 12,916,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,010,123. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.
In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
