KIMCHI.finance Market Cap Tops $810,507.82 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $810,507.82 and approximately $73,075.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.00963681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.44 or 0.09514336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00093058 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,708,108,350 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KIMCHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.