Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 136.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $50,240.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.70 or 0.07106674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00200694 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 224,458,109 coins and its circulating supply is 182,428,696 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

