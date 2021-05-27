Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $57,411.34 and $21.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,997,189 coins and its circulating supply is 9,997,185 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

