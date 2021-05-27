Sparkle Loyalty 24 Hour Volume Hits $288.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $94,266.74 and $288.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.00963681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.44 or 0.09514336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00093058 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

