Dusk Network Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $52.67 million and $13.48 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00959497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.97 or 0.09436793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00092834 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,163,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.