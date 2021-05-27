SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Hits $68,868.08

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $68,868.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.73 or 0.01086962 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000867 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

