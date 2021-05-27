Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00072598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00293998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00044540 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00036046 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSPECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.