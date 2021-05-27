Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.41)-($1.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $246-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.17 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -1.410–1.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.62. 422,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,840. Domo has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.86.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

