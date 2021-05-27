Mercury (MER) Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $9,265.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00062908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00339623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00185036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00036523 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

