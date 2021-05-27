Critical Comparison: Stellantis (STLA) & Its Competitors

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stellantis to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stellantis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 913 2281 2585 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.96%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.40 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.28

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stellantis beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

