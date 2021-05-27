Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.64. 265,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.