Insider Buying: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Purchases 4,290 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 10,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.