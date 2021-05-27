Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski Sells 6,165 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares in the company, valued at $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 305,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $89.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -3.44.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blue Apron by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the period. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

