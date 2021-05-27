Big Banc Split Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:BNK remained flat at $C$15.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.75. Big Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$8.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.49.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

