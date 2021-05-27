Big Banc Split Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
Shares of TSE:BNK remained flat at $C$15.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.75. Big Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$8.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.49.
About Big Banc Split
