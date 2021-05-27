Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.

AMEH stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 126,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

